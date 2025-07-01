Chicago weather: Dry Fourth of July with mid-90s heat

Today is lovely. Sunny skies and highs in the 80s with less humidity.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs back to the low 90s! There is a small chance for rain and storms tomorrow, especially north.

It is going to be toasty again on Thursday with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance for rain and storms in the afternoon.

The Fourth of July with be HOT with highs in the mid 90s! The good news is, it looks like it will be a dry day with sunshine.

This weekend, there is a chance for rain and storms. Many may miss out on the rain, but the heat is on for everyone. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 90s, and Sunday will be around 90.

Next week, we start with highs in the low to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance for storms on Monday.