Chicago weather: Dry skies for Halloween, but temps will be chilly for trick-or-treaters

It was a seasonably cool day with gusty northeast winds. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 50s for most areas across Chicagoland.

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s. Coldest temperatures will be found across the far west and northwestern sections of Chicagoland.

Full forecast :

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Trick-or-treating looks safe from any rain or snow!

Plan for dry skies with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 40s throughout the evening.

There is a small chance of a few stray sprinkles on Saturday, but most areas will end up staying dry. Skies will become mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.