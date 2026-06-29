Chicago weather: Excessive Heat Warning issued as heat index nears 110

The Brief An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Cook County, with heat index values reaching 105 to 110 degrees. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday across the Chicago area. Storm chances return late Thursday and Friday before slightly cooler weather arrives for the holiday weekend.



Today we have an Excessive Heat Warning in Cook County and an advisory for the rest of Chicagoland.

Where we have the warning, the heat index may reach 105-110 degrees. Everyone may see heat index values of 100-105 degrees. Actual high temperatures today will be in the mid 90s. The warnings and advisories remain through Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny to sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Sunny and hot again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s.

Thursday we repeat with sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s. There is a chance for rain Thursday night, and storms are possible on Friday.

Friday will be in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for storms during the day and at night.

Saturday is looking to be mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s. It looks like it will be mostly sunny for the 4th of July Holiday. The chance for rain and storms is back Saturday night and Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.