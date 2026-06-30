Chicago weather: Extreme Heat Warning expected to peak midweek

The Brief Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday with heat index values around 105 degrees or higher. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the entire Chicagoland viewing area through Thursday night. Thunderstorm chances increase Friday into the holiday weekend, bringing the potential for cooler temperatures but also possible impacts to outdoor plans.



Day two of our heat wave is off to a smashing start with temperatures hovering around 80° this morning. Blazing sunshine will drive temperatures a few degrees higher today, likely reaching the mid 90s. The peak heat index will once again be in the 105° ballpark if not higher in some areas.

It now appears that the intense heat will confidently last into at least Thursday, which has helped simplify the verbiage for our heat alerts. It is now an Extreme Heat Warning for our entire viewing area and it will be in effect until Thursday night.

What's next:

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the bunch with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a similar heat index. Thursday will feature very little relief. However, there is a chance of at least some slightly cooler air — known as outflow — reaching extreme northern Illinois due to thunderstorms in Wisconsin.

COOK COUNTY COOLING CENTERS

SKOKIE COOLING CENTERS

Our chance of scattered thunderstorms and, hence, at least, some relief from the intense heat goes up Friday through the weekend. It is still impossible to nail down any specifics of timing, so we will keep you posted on that — particularly with holiday plans possibly impacted.

Highs as we head into the weekend will not be as hot, likely falling a little bit shy of 90.