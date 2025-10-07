Chicago weather: Fall-like temps arrive after morning rain
CHICAGO - After a few lingering showers and storms in Chicago this morning, the rest of the forecast is dry.
It will also feel much more like October than July. For the week ahead, the normal high goes from 67 to 64 and the normal low drops from 49 to 46.
Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s rising to the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. 70s return this weekend.
Skies will be mainly clear from tonight through the weekend.
