Chicago weather: Fall-like temps arrive after morning rain

The Brief Showers and storms will clear out of Chicago by midday, making way for cooler, fall-like weather. Highs will stay in the low to mid-60s through midweek before warming into the 70s this weekend. Skies will remain mostly sunny and dry through the weekend.



After a few lingering showers and storms in Chicago this morning, the rest of the forecast is dry.

It will also feel much more like October than July. For the week ahead, the normal high goes from 67 to 64 and the normal low drops from 49 to 46.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s rising to the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. 70s return this weekend.

Skies will be mainly clear from tonight through the weekend.