Chicago weather: Fall temps arrive

It finally feels like October.

Much cooler air will be in place for the next several days. Sunshine early today yields to increasing cloudiness and scattered showers this afternoon. Thunder is possible. Highs will be in the low 60s with a gusty wind out of the west.

Tonight any showers quickly conk out with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows will range from some upper 30s in the boonies to low 40s in the metro. Frost is unlikely due to the winds remaining rather blustery.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday starts cool for the marathon with race-time temps mainly in the 40s. Highs reach the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies,. The cool pattern remains in place Columbus Day with some moderation mid-week before the next storms system threatens some showers later Wednesday into the following weekend.

Tropical Storm Philippe will make landfall in Maine Sunday morning.