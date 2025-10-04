Chicago weather: Fall temps return after weekend heat wave

A stretch of unseasonably warm weather is coming to an end next week as cooler, more typical fall temperatures move into the Chicago area.

After several days in the low 90s, temperatures are expected to drop steadily, reaching the mid-80s on Sunday and around 84 degrees Monday. A cold front approaching from the Dakotas will bring a small chance of showers Monday afternoon and a better chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday.

By Tuesday, highs are forecast to fall to around 67 degrees — a roughly 25-degree drop from the weekend. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s through midweek before gradually warming back into the 70s by next weekend.

Despite the changes, most of the week should remain dry after Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and comfortable conditions.