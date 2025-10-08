Chicago weather: Fall's first frost is expected in Chicagoland tonight

The season's first Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of Chicagoland. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 30s to mid 40s tonight, with the coldest temperatures likely in Northwest Indiana. The Frost Advisory will be in effect from 3 AM to 8 AM Thursday morning for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper Counties.

Following a cold and sunny start to our Thursday, the rest of the day looks pleasant with temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s. Increasing cloud cover is expected on Friday as a cold front approaches the area, and a few stray showers will be possible during the day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s Friday afternoon.

The weekend forecast is trending a bit cooler. High temperatures will likely be in the mid 60s on Saturday under sunny skies, and then Sunday's temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Looks like a good forecast for the Chicago Marathon!

70s are expected to return Monday through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. We could see a few isolated showers during this time frame, but the chance appears low.



