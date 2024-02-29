Chicago weather: Farewell to February

It’s a cold morning in Chicago but temperatures are on the way back up big time.

Today will sunny with temps in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will have some clouds mixing with the sun but it will be in the low 50s.

Then, it’s on to a spectacular weekend with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

There will be threat for showers and storms early next week with Monday being unseasonably mild followed by a bit of a cool down.