Chicago weather: Feeling like fall

The Brief Chicago is experiencing cooler fall-like weather with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees and rain expected tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures will rise midweek, and tropical moisture from a developing system could affect the weekend, including Sunday's Bears game.



Chicago is feeling more like fall to start the week. Highs today and tomorrow may struggle to hit 70 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today. Rain returns to our area tonight-especially after midnight. This rain will continue off and on tomorrow and some areas could have a rumble of thunder.

It’s also possible that somewhere in our area an axis of heavy rain occurs. I could show you one computer model which currently predicts 13 inches in Lake County, Illinois. I discount this but there could certainly be some areas which receive more than 2 inches of rain. Something to watch during the day tomorrow.

Starting Wednesday, temperatures head upward into the mid then upper 70s through the weekend.

The wildcard for the weekend is a developing system off the coast of Honduras this morning. This is expected to become a named tropical system (Helene) and make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday. This could sling tropical moisture up here over the weekend which could impact the Bears game Sunday afternoon.