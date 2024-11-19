Chicago weather: First snowflakes of the season this week

A colder airmass is moving into the Chicago area, and we'll be cold enough for snow by Wednesday night and Thursday.

Increasing cloud cover is expected tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. A quick round of rain will be possible early Wednesday, but most areas will dry out by mid-morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s tomorrow.

Scattered showers will return on Wednesday evening, initially in the form of rain, but will likely mix with snow as temperatures drop. A better chance of snow will arrive during the day on Thursday, when slushy accumulations will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Most of Thursday will feature a mix of rain and snow with highs around 40.

A few stray showers are possible on Friday, but most of the Chicago area will just be cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds will linger through the upcoming weekend with highs in the 40s.