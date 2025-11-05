Chicago weather: First snowflakes of the season will fall this weekend

It turned out to be another beautiful day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. While northwest winds have been gusty, we'll get some relief tonight with west-northwesterly winds calming down to 5-10 mph after midnight.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows ranging from the low 30s in the suburbs to mid to upper 30s in Chicago and near the lakefront.

Looking ahead:

Thursday starts off with sunshine and then clouds will increase through the day. Temperatures warm from the 30s in the morning to mid-50s in the afternoon.

Rain showers return Thursday night through early Friday, and then skies should briefly clear out late Friday as temperatures soar into the 60s.

Drastic changes are on tap for the weekend. Following our late-week cold front, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Saturday. The best chance of rain will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening, and as temperatures drop Saturday night, some wet snow may mix in.

Sunday and Monday will be very cold with highs only in the 30s! Plan for highs in the upper 30s both days with the chance for lake effect rain and snow showers.

While the overall chance of precipitation appears low, locations near the lake will see some occasional rain/snow to start the week.



