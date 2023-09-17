Chicago weather: Flash Flood Advisory issued for Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Cook County Sunday morning.
The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service says it is seeing rain rates nearing one inch per hour.
Residents are advised to avoid flooded areas and to find alternate routes when driving.
Additionally, a Special Marine Warning was issued for Lake Michigan from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor until 9 a.m. NWS says wind, hail, steep waves and waterspouts are possible in the area.