Chicago weather: Flood watch in effect ahead of Monday showers

A flood watch is in effect for the metro and northern tier of Illinois counties where the risk of heaviest rainfall is most likely.

Showers and storms will move in by late this morning and continue off and on (mostly on) into the night.

There remains a small threat of severe storms this afternoon with Chicagoland in the "marginal risk" area per the Storm Prediction Center. Highs will be mired in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow starts cloudy then clears out during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be generally dry for the rest of the week with only a small chance of a shower or storm Thursday morning. Then, the forecast focus shifts to what is growing increasingly likely to be the hottest weather of the year starting this weekend and continuing into next week.