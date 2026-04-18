Chicago weather: Flooding concerns remain, drier conditions for Saturday

After a very active weather pattern with storms and even a tornado in parts of the state on Friday, things will be much calmer today.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

As of around 7 a.m. on Saturday, more than 8,300 ComEd customers in Northern Illinois and 8,600 NIPSCO customers in Northern Indiana were affected by power outages.

Any lingering rainfall has exited our area but clouds were still expected to remain with us for a bit.

As the afternoon approaches, we could also see some sunshine. The calmer weather pattern will come with temperatures in the lower 50s so much cooler than recent days and a few degrees below average for this time of year.

We also have a chance of some frost as temperatures dip down into the 30s overnight. There is also potential for some patchy fog popping up.

There is another shot of rainfall on Sunday, but nothing significant.

Temps will still be in the 50s on Monday but we get back into the 70s throughout much of the workweek.