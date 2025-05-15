Chicago weather: Fog, possible record heat and severe storms expected today

The Brief Chicago faces a wide range of weather today, including dense morning fog, potential record-breaking heat, and a risk for severe afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures could reach 90 degrees for the first time this year, nearly three weeks earlier than average. Storms between 4 and 8 p.m. may bring large hail and damaging winds, followed by fire danger tomorrow due to warm, dry, and windy conditions.



There’s quite a bit on the weather table today, ranging from fog to record heat to severe thunderstorms.

We open with a Dense Fog Advisory until 7 a.m. for parts of Cook and Lake counties. The lowest visibility will be within a few miles of the lake.

Warmth will become the next big story of the day. It is likely that we will have our first 90° day of the year. The record today is 91° set in 1962. We will be close.

Chicago thunderstorms

Late in the afternoon, it appears there will be just enough oomph in the atmosphere to create thunderstorms, any of which could be severe. All hazards would be on the table with a nod toward very large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

The window for thunderstorms is likely to be between 4 and 8 p.m.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow the concern will be for very dry conditions leading to the potential spread of wildfires. Highs tomorrow will only be modestly less warm than today and it will be very windy, contributing to the fire danger.

Over the weekend, after a few showers or thunderstorms Friday night, conditions should be quiet and not as warm with highs in the 70s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

Chicago 90-degree days

Big picture view:

The last time Chicago hit 90+ was September 21 when the high was 92 degrees.

The average first 90 at O’Hare is June 5, so if we hit it today it will be 3 weeks early. The earliest 90-degree day in Chicago occurred on April 10 in 1930.

Last year our first 90+ was on June 12 with a high of 91 degrees.