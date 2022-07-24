Chicago weather forecast calls for cooler start to week
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather forecast calls for a cool down on Monday and Tuesday, after a long stretch of heat, humidity, storms and tornadoes.
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says a cool front will sweep into the Chicago area on Sunday night, bringing a welcome relief from the heat that's been stifling the area for days.
- Monday: High 73, Low 64
- Tuesday: High 79, Low 70
- Wednesday: High 82, Low 67
- Thursday: High 80, Low 65
- Friday: High 76, Low 65