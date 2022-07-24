Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather forecast calls for cooler start to week

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather forecast calls for a cool down on Monday and Tuesday, after a long stretch of heat, humidity, storms and tornadoes.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says a cool front will sweep into the Chicago area on Sunday night, bringing a welcome relief from the heat that's been stifling the area for days.

  • Monday: High 73, Low 64
  • Tuesday: High 79, Low 70
  • Wednesday: High 82, Low 67
  • Thursday: High 80, Low 65
  • Friday: High 76, Low 65