Chicago weather forecast: Colder than usual for the end of April

By and FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:05PM
Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will remain colder than usual for the last day of April and beginning of May.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and cool temperatures.

The weather won't really warm up until Wednesday.

  • Sunday: High 47, Low 38
  • Monday: High 43, Low 39
  • Tuesday: High 48, Low 38
  • Wednesday: High 50, Low 41
  • Thursday: High 59, Low 46
  • Friday: High 58, Low 47