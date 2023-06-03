Chicago weather forecast: Cool down ahead
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather forecast calls for a gorgeous Sunday, cooler weather ahead, and no rain for a while.
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says sunshine will return on Sunday with daytime highs in the lower 80s.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
The daytime highs will be back into the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
No rain is expected any time soon. The next chance of rain will likely be Saturday, June 10. Nearly all of Cook County, all of DuPage County, northern Will County, and small portions of McHenry and Kendall County have succumbed to a moderate drought.
- Sunday: High 82, Low 63
- Monday: High 83, Low 57
- Tuesday: High 76, Low 61
- Wednesday: High 73, Low 56
- Thursday: High 76, Low 54
- Friday: High 82, Low 56
- Saturday: High 82, Low 61