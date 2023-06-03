Chicago weather forecast: Cool down ahead

Chicago's weather forecast calls for a gorgeous Sunday, cooler weather ahead, and no rain for a while.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says sunshine will return on Sunday with daytime highs in the lower 80s.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The daytime highs will be back into the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

No rain is expected any time soon. The next chance of rain will likely be Saturday, June 10. Nearly all of Cook County, all of DuPage County, northern Will County, and small portions of McHenry and Kendall County have succumbed to a moderate drought.