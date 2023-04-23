Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather forecast: Cooler than it should be

By and FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather forecast: Cooler than it should be this time of year

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says sadly, it's going to be cooler than it should be this time of year.

CHICAGO - Chicago's temperatures will be cold overnight, and there is a freeze warning in all counties except Cook County.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says in the far northwest and western suburbs, people could see overnight lows in the upper-20s, and that means people should bring any plants they've purchased into the house or someplace warm.

We should be experiencing temperatures in the mid-60's this time of year.

  • Monday: High 53, Low 33
  • Tuesday: High 53, Low 39
  • Wednesday: High 52, Low 38
  • Thursday: High 58, Low 41
  • Friday: High 55, Low 42
  • Saturday: High 59, Low 43