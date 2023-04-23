Chicago weather forecast: Cooler than it should be
CHICAGO - Chicago's temperatures will be cold overnight, and there is a freeze warning in all counties except Cook County.
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says in the far northwest and western suburbs, people could see overnight lows in the upper-20s, and that means people should bring any plants they've purchased into the house or someplace warm.
We should be experiencing temperatures in the mid-60's this time of year.
- Monday: High 53, Low 33
- Tuesday: High 53, Low 39
- Wednesday: High 52, Low 38
- Thursday: High 58, Low 41
- Friday: High 55, Low 42
- Saturday: High 59, Low 43