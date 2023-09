Chicago's weather forecast calls for heat and humidity on Labor Day.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says Sunday night into Monday morning, you can expect clear skies, with lows ranging from the mid-60s in the suburbs to the low and mid 70s in the city.

Labor Day will be sunny and warm, with highs near 93 and an increase in humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still be warm, with an increasing chance of a few showers.