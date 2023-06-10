Chicago weather forecast: Much-needed rain and cooler temperatures on the way

Much-needed rain is on the way for the Chicago area.

The weather forecast calls for rain late Saturday night continuing early Sunday morning.

Sunday's weather will be much cooler, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees with a raw wind gusting up to 35 mph.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The weather will dry for most of Monday with just a slight chance for a spotty shower in the afternoon and a high in the lower 70s.

Chicago's weather will warm up to the lower 80s by Wednesday with a slight chance for a few showers.

The highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies each day.

There is a slight chance for a few showers on Friday and Saturday.