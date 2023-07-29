Chicago weather forecast: Pleasant days ahead

Saturday's weather was a relief to almost everyone in the Chicago area, and more pleasant days are ahead.

It felt 25 to 30 degrees cooler on Saturday compared to Friday, said FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Tim McGill.

Mild and pleasant weather will continue overnight into Sunday with mainly clear skies.

Lows on Saturday night will be in the low to mid-60s, and highs on Sunday should be in the middle to upper 70s.

Chicago's weather will be dry until Wednesday night.

It will be warming up again, with highs near 90 Wednesday and Thursday.