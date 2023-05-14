Chicago weather forecast: Warming up this week
Chicago - Chicago's weather forecast is improving on Monday after a somewhat chilly Mother's Day.
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says Chicago area residents may see some sunshine on Monday. Clouds will clear from north to south, with places along the Wisconsin state line clearing early.
- Monday: High 71, Low 48
- Tuesday: High 78, Low 54
- Wednesday: High 68, Low 52
- Thursday: High 74, Low 55
- Friday: High 70, Low 57