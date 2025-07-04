Chicago weather: Fourth of July forecast

The Brief A brief round of morning thunderstorms will give way to heat as the dominant weather story for the Fourth of July in Chicago, with highs expected to reach 95 degrees again. This marks the 19th consecutive day of above-average temperatures, though skies will be cloudier near the lake and to the north. While an air quality alert is in effect, fireworks festivities should go uninterrupted with evening temps in the low to mid 80s.



I had a nice light show as I was leaving home early this morning from a compact cluster of thunderstorms working their way across the northern counties in our area.

Other than a couple of morning showers and thunderstorms, the main feature of this Fourth of July will be heat. Yesterday we hit 95° making it the hottest day of the year tied with May 23. We will likely equal that feat today.

Fourth of July forecast

What we know:

This will be the 19th day in a row with above-normal temperatures. There will likely be cloudier skies north today resulting in somewhat "cooler" highs there and near the lake.

Afternoon and evening festivities should go off without a weather hitch other than the heat. There is an air quality alert in effect for sensitive individuals. Fireworks showtime temperatures should be in the low to mid 80s.

Tomorrow will be another scorching day with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels are unlikely to warrant a heat advisory. The highest chance of showers and thunderstorms areawide will arrive on Sunday with highs not far from 90 degrees. It will still be warmer than normal on Monday with highs in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies.

Tuesday looks hot again with highs in the low 90s. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.