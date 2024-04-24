Chicago weather: Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories issued

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for most of Chicagoland tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas along and north of I-88 are under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 8 a.m., while locations south of I-88 have been issued a Frost Advisory. The exception is central Cook County, where temperatures are forecast to hover in the mid-30s.

Thursday is expected to begin cold but warm up nicely into the upper 50s and low 60s. The forecast includes plenty of sunshine, with clouds and rain chances returning on Friday. There is a small chance for a few strong to severe storms in the west suburbs Friday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures are predicted to warm up significantly over the weekend, with highs soaring into the 70s. While there is a small chance of showers or storms on Saturday, the likelihood increases on Sunday, with the potential for a few strong to severe storms.

The unsettled weather pattern is anticipated to continue into Monday, with a gradual drying out expected late in the day. Tuesday's forecast indicates dry conditions with highs in the lower 70s.

Stay tuned for further updates as the week progresses.