Chicago weather: Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories take effect overnight

Lake effect rain showers and a few storms continue to stream into Chicagoland this evening but will taper off tonight.

Skies will clear in much of northeastern Illinois, resulting in a big drop in temperatures.

Our first Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory of the season have been issued, going into effect at 1 a.m. through 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Freeze Warning includes McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, and LaSalle Counties. The Frost Advisory includes Lake (IL), northern Cook, DuPage, Will, and Kankakee.

Subfreezing temps and frost will result in an abrupt end to the growing season in much of Chicagoland.

Wednesday starts off cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most. Sunny skies will help warm temperatures into the mid 50s during the afternoon.

A nice warming trend will begin on Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Sunny skies continue through the weekend with temperatures warming a little each day. Friday will be in the upper 60s, and then we're in the low 70s for the weekend.