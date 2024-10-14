Chicago weather: First Freeze Watch of the season issued in parts of the area

It was a chilly start to the week with highs in the 50s and scattered lake effect rain showers. The environment was conducive for waterspouts on Monday, and there was one spotted roughly 15 miles offshore from Indiana Dunes State Park shortly before noon.

Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be possible tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday will be significantly cooler than normal with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees. Tomorrow will be breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for the western portion of Chicagoland from Tuesday night into early Wednesday as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. The following counties are in the Freeze Watch: McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, and Grundy.

Brighter skies are expected by midweek with sunny skies from Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will trend warmer each day, from the mid 50s on Wednesday to the upper 60s by Friday.

The weekend looks great with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.