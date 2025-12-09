Chicago weather: Freezing rain could make for messy roads

Everything from rain to freezing rain, sleet, and snow is in the forecast tonight and Wednesday.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

With temperatures rising above freezing today and this evening, most of the precipitation will fall as rain, but there is concern in the north-northwest suburbs for freezing rain and a glaze of ice where it'll take longer for ground temperatures to warm above freezing.

Drivers mainly near and north of I-88 should be cautious that any untreated surfaces may become icy this evening.

Rain will transition to snow Wednesday morning around daybreak, and wind-whipped snow is expected for the Wednesday morning commute. While snow totals will likely only be around a half inch or so, with northwest winds gusting to 40 mph, poor visibility and slick conditions are expected for Wednesday morning drivers.

What's next:

Scattered snow showers will linger through the day on Wednesday with falling temperatures.

We'll go from 30s in the morning to 20s in the afternoon as another arctic air mass begins to take hold of the region.

The daytime hours of Thursday look mainly dry and cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. Another chance of snow arrives Thursday night into Friday. While this doesn't appear to be a major system, it'll be enough to possibly lead to slick travel Thursday night and Friday morning.

Our weekend will be frigid!

Temperatures will drop to the single digits Friday night and then only rebound to around 10 to 15 degrees on Saturday. A quick moving system will bring the chance for snow on Saturday before clearing out on Sunday. Temperatures will drop to sub-zero values for most of Chicagoland Saturday night and then top out around 10 degrees on Sunday for the Bears game.