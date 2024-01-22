Chicago weather: Freezing rain, sleet and snow expected to make mess of morning commute

A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for all of Chicagoland, lasting until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tonight, expect precipitation moving in from south to north – primarily in the form of freezing rain. The far north and northwest suburbs may experience a transition to all snow for a few hours on Tuesday morning.

What's concerning is ice accumulations, as most areas along and south of I-88 are at risk for a tenth to a quarter inch of ice. This poses a threat to untreated surfaces. Additionally, there is the potential for scattered power outages if ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

Tuesday morning's commute is expected to be icy, particularly on secondary and side streets. Conditions are forecast to improve throughout the day as temperatures warm into the mid-30s.

While rain chances persist for Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. By the end of the week, temperatures are projected to approach 40 degrees.

Stay weather-aware and take necessary precautions during this winter weather advisory.