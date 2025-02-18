Chicago weather: Frigid temps continue, light snow around lake

Today is cold and mostly sunny with highs around 10-15 degrees in Chicagoland.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

Frigid cold throughout today

What to expect:

The wind chill for most remains below zero today.

There has been light snow in Porter, LaPorte and Berrien counties today. There is a chance for about an inch of accumulation in that Michiana area through early tomorrow.

A cold weather advisory is in place tonight and early tomorrow for DeKalb and McHenry counties where wind chill may drop below -20. This is in place from midnight to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Warming Centers open

What we know:

Warming centers are open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Here are Chicago locations:

Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 West 79th Street, 312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie Avenue, 312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 South Cottage Grove, 312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center at 845 West Wilson Avenue, 312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 South Commercial Avenue, 312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 West North Avenue, 312-744-2014

The Salvation Army Freedom Center at 825 North Christiana has opened as a 24/7 warming center through Friday

For those seeking a warm place to go after hours, they can call 311 to request a shelter placement. They can also call 311 to request a well-being check for seniors or unhoused individuals or to report inadequate heat in a residential building.

Temps to moderate

What's next:

On Wednesday, we have cloudy skies and highs around 15-20 degrees.

There is a chance for light snow Wednesday evening and night, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 20s.

Sunshine is back to end the week on Friday with highs in the upper 20s. We have a nice warm-up on the way this weekend!

Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 30s with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be toasty with highs around 40 degrees under partly sunny conditions.

We start next week with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s on Monday!