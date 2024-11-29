Chicago weather: Frigid weekend ahead with highs in the 20s

Chicagoans bundled up on Friday as the highs peaked in the 20s, and the cold snap isn’t letting up soon.

This weekend will remain brisk, with highs stuck in the 20s and sunny skies overhead. Wind chills may not rise above 20°F through Sunday.

A quick snow shower could brush areas south of the city on Saturday. Looking ahead, Monday offers a slight reprieve with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s.

Temperatures stay wintry midweek, with freezing highs Tuesday under partly sunny skies. Light snow might fall Tuesday night, but significant accumulation isn’t expected.

Wednesday warms up slightly to near 40°F under mostly cloudy skies before a cool-down returns Thursday, with highs around 30°F.

By Friday, expect highs in the mid-20s and sunny conditions to close out the week. Stay warm, Chicago!