Chicago weather: From flurries to 60s as big warm-up arrives this week

The Brief Light snow or flurries may fall across Chicago on Veterans Day with little to no accumulation. Highs will stay near 40 degrees before temperatures gradually warm through the week. By the weekend, highs could reach the 60s with dry and mild conditions.



We may see a little bit of snow on this Veterans Day, but it’s not going to accumulate much if at all. A little light snow or some flurries will be possible this morning otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and quite chilly.

High temperatures will only make it into a low 40s and may not even hit 40 where there is much snow on the ground. Tonight we’ll have clearing skies and low temperatures just above freezing- except colder where there is quite a bit of snowpack.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be sunny and a little milder with highs in the upper 40s.

On Thursday we get past the 50° mark with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be even milder with highs in the upper 50s eliminating any remaining snowpack in our area.

Saturday will be downright toasty by November standards with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday looks like another 60° day as well.

No meaningful precipitation is expected over the weekend, but there is a small chance of a brief light shower Saturday night.