Chicago weather: Frost Advisory issued for most of the area

A Frost Advisory has been issued for nearly the entire Chicago area.

The only location not impacted – for now – is central Cook County.

Thursday morning will be chilly, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. However, a great warm-up is on tap for later in the day. Plan for sunny skies to become partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Shower chances return Thursday evening into overnight, and then scattered showers are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures take a small dip Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s, and then we drop to the low 50s on Sunday.

The weekend will not be a wash, though, but periodic showers are expected.