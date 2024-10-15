Chicago weather: Lake-effect showers and unseasonable cold arrive, frost expected tonight

The Brief Lake-effect showers are hitting parts of the Chicago area with unseasonably chilly temperatures expected today and tonight, leading to frost and freeze warnings. The rain will clear by evening, and sunny skies are expected to return by Thursday with warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.



Lake-effect showers are dampening parts of the Chicago area this morning. It will be wet on the expressways.

There have been some thunderstorms with small hail and over the lake there’s a chance for waterspouts. The axis of rain will gradually shift east by evening, keeping showers going longest in northwest Indiana.

There will be some sun today, the more the farther west you go. It will be unseasonably chilly with highs struggling to get much past 50 degrees. Away from the city, frost is certainly likely tonight with a killing freeze possible out west.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Frost/freeze alerts will likely be needed again Wednesday night.

Thursday won’t be as chilly with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunny skies prevail Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 70s starting Friday.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for tonight for Lake, northern Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties. This is added to the Freeze Watch for McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and counties to the west.