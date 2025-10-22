Chicago weather: Frosty night ahead for some parts of the Chicago area

It's a cold Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with wind chills as cold as the lower 40s.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s for a large portion of the area, but slightly warmer near the lakefront and in Chicago where lows will be in the upper 30s. A Frost Advisory will go into effect at midnight until 9 AM Thursday for DeKalb, LaSalle, Grundy, and Kankakee Counties.

Thursday will be another cool day with highs in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. Sunshine stick around for Friday as well with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 50s.

The weekend looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and then near 60 on Sunday.

Rain chances return early next week. While there are still several uncertainties in the forecast, it looks like a storm system will be near the region on Tuesday.