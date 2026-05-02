Chicago weather: Frosty start to Saturday with below-average temps

This morning began with unusually frosty conditions for early May, preceding unseasonably low temperatures this weekend.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

At the very least, there was plenty of sunshine to begin your Saturday, although some clouds will eventually make their way in.

On the temperature front though, it was near freezing at 34 degrees in the city and not much warmer elsewhere around 7 a.m.

Those temperatures are expected to reach around the mid to upper-50s for much of the area as the day goes on, a little closer to 49 degrees near Lake Michigan.

That is a good deal cooler than our normal highs for this time of year, which are usually around 65 degrees.

There is a shot of some rain on Sunday morning, although it should not be too heavy. By the afternoon, we can expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Then on Monday we soar back into the 70s with a daytime high of 75 degrees.