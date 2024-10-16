Chicago weather: Frosty start with a sunny finish

The Brief Chicago started off cold Wednesday with some spots freezing, but warmer, rain-free weather is expected to arrive by the weekend.



Chicago got off to a cold start Wednesday with some spots already freezing as of this writing.

East of I-65 there are still lake-effect rain showers. Those will be ending this morning.

The rest of the day will be sunny to partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be cold again with a widespread risk of frost/freeze conditions away from the city.

Tomorrow we begin a nice stretch of warmer weather with highs in the mid to upper 60s rising into the 70-degree range starting Friday through the weekend with no chance of rain during this period.