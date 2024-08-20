Chicago weather: Gradual warming trend could send heat index values to 100°

Chicago’s cooler-than-normal streak continues tonight as temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s under mostly clear skies.

The average high for mid-August is in the low 80s, but Wednesday will stay comfortable with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Warmer weather is on the way, though. By Thursday, temperatures will climb back to near 80, and Friday will see highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

No rain is forecast for the rest of the week.

This weekend, a significant warm-up is in store. Saturday will see temperatures rise to the upper 80s, while Sunday could hit the low 90s.

With humidity increasing, heat index values may approach 100 degrees by Sunday. The heat is expected to stick around into early next week, with highs in the 90s continuing through at least Tuesday.