Chicago weather: Temps soar to near 80 late this week, but there's a catch

A cooler, cloudy day on Tuesday is set to give way to warmer temps, but also a chance of storms later this week.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to expect:

Today we have partly to mostly cloudy skies, and temps in the low to mid 50s.

It is a gusty day with wind up to 30-35 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s. Tomorrow will be sunny, but chilly again with highs in the mid 50s.

What's next:

We have a warm end to the week with rain and storms on the way. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. There is a chance for afternoon rain Thursday, and storms possible Thursday night.

Friday, we have highs around 80 degrees!! It will be partly sunny with a chance for storms Friday and Friday night.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. The chance for rain is back on Easter with highs in the mid 50s. There is a chance for storms late Sunday, with the potential for rain into Monday too. Highs will be around 60 Monday with partly sunny skies.