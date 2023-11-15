Chicago weather: Gusty winds and showers forecasted as cold front approaches

Get ready, Chicago! Tonight, expect mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the upper 30s and low 40s, setting the stage for a crisp evening.

Thursday marks our final stretch in the 60s. Although the day begins with increasing clouds, brace for gusty southwest winds and highs in the mid-60s during the afternoon. However, hold onto your hats, as a robust cold front is poised to sweep in late Thursday night into Friday morning. This front brings along a few showers, and temperatures plummet to around 50 degrees on Friday.

As we head into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday promise sunny and pleasant conditions, but with slightly cooler temperatures around 50 degrees. Enjoy the clear skies while they last because showers make a return appearance late Monday and Tuesday, with highs hovering in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead, indications suggest a significant cool-down by late next week. Thanksgiving might be chillier than usual, with highs struggling to reach the 30s. It's time to dust off those cozy sweaters as we anticipate a cooler stretch in the days to come. Stay tuned for further updates!