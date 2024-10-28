Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm temps this week, but cooler air returns for Halloween

After a fairly seasonable weekend, temperatures are on the rise once again. Today's high temperatures were close to ten degrees above normal for this late in October. Normal high temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight will be mild and breezy with south winds gusting as high as 25-30 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Record warm temperatures are on tap for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs soaring into the lower 80s. South winds will pick up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged due to dry conditions and high winds. Fires could quickly become out of control tomorrow.

Wednesday will be another warm day with highs around 80 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny with gusty winds once again. A cold front will approach the area Wednesday evening and night, bringing in the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain will linger into the first half of the day on Thursday, but skies will dry out before trick-or-treating time.

Temperatures on Thursday will start off in the 60s in the morning, likely dropping into the 50s during the day.

It's back to reality by Friday with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Skies will be sunny on Friday.

The weekend looks decent with highs in the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be partly cloudy and then showers return on Sunday. Rain will linger into Monday.