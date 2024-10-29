Chicago weather: Halloween will start off with thunderstorms

It was a record-breaking warm day in Chicago with highs soaring into the lower 80s. The previous record stood at 78 degrees, set back in 1999.

Tonight will be warm and windy with lows in the mid to upper 60s and south-southwesterly winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Wednesday will be another very warm and windy day with partly sunny skies and highs around 80.

An approaching cold front will bring showers and storms to the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday. There is an isolated threat for a few storms to be severe early Thursday. Skies will dry out by mid to late morning Thursday, so we'll be in the clear for trick-or-treaters in the evening. Temperatures will start off in the 60s Thursday morning, dropping into the 50s by late afternoon.

Seasonably cool air settles in by Friday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and then showers return Sunday and Monday.