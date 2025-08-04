Chicago weather: Hazy skies linger before late week warmup

The Brief Wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality and slightly reduce temperatures in the Chicago area. No air quality alert has been issued, despite "unhealthy" readings on Monday. A stretch of hot, dry weather is expected to build through the end of the week.



Not only has wildfire smoke been a respiratory irritant for the past several days, it has also held temperatures down a couple of degrees each day from how warm it should have been. Monday may be similar.

What we know:

As of this writing, there is no air quality alert despite the fact that the air quality in Chicago is in the red "unhealthy" zone. I’ll keep you advised should the EPA change its mind.

The rest of this day will feature plenty of sunshine, although it will likely be hazy once again. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Tonight will be mainly clear and possibly hazy with lows in the 60s. There is a very small chance of an overnight shower in our southern counties.

Tuesday will be similar to today with sunshine and likely some amount of smoke in the sky. Highs will be in the low to possibly mid 80s.

What's next:

Then, barring any thicker concentrations of smoke, temperatures should climb steadily into the upper 80s on Wednesday and then close to 90 or above Thursday through Saturday.

If I had to pick the two hottest days, I would say Friday and Saturday. There is virtually no chance of widespread rainfall until Sunday late in the day or at night.