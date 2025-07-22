Chicago weather: Heat Advisory will go into effect Wednesday morning

The Extreme Heat Watch for northeast Illinois has been replaced with an area-wide Heat Advisory, which now goes into effect for all of Chicagoland at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Most of the area will be under a Heat Advisory until 10 p.m. Thursday, but DeKalb, McHenry, and LaPorte Counties will be dropped from the Advisory at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Full Forecast :

Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 70s. The heat and humidity will quickly build in on Wednesday, likely leading to heat index values as high as the upper 90s to near 100 by midday.

Peak heat indices will be as high as 105-110 on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be another hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values as high as 100-110. There is a chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday, especially during the evening and overnight.

Friday and Saturday will still be very warm with highs in the mid to possibly upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will dry out going into Sunday with highs returning to near 90 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks like another hot week ahead. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s on Monday and then upper 80s on Tuesday.