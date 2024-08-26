Chicago weather: Heat index could climb as high as 115 on Tuesday

It was a hot Monday, and it's going to be even hotter on Tuesday.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for the entire Chicagoland area until 10 p.m. tomorrow.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with just a small chance for an isolated gusty storm near and north of I-80. Most of the activity will likely stay north of the Wisconsin state line tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values as high as 110-115. Another round of storms will be possible Tuesday night into early morning Wednesday. A few storms may end up strong or severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary concern.

Slight relief from the heat is expected to arrive later this week. Wednesday will bring another chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered storms remain possible on Thursday and again on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

The weekend ahead looks calm and quiet with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.