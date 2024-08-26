Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Eastern Will County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County

Chicago weather: Heat index could climb as high as 115 on Tuesday

Published  August 26, 2024 6:49pm CDT
FOX 32 Chicago

Emily Wahls has your Chicago weather update!

CHICAGO - It was a hot Monday, and it's going to be even hotter on Tuesday.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for the entire Chicagoland area until 10 p.m. tomorrow.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with just a small chance for an isolated gusty storm near and north of I-80. Most of the activity will likely stay north of the Wisconsin state line tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values as high as 110-115. Another round of storms will be possible Tuesday night into early morning Wednesday. A few storms may end up strong or severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary concern.

Slight relief from the heat is expected to arrive later this week. Wednesday will bring another chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered storms remain possible on Thursday and again on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

The weekend ahead looks calm and quiet with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.