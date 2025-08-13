Chicago weather: Heat index values return to the triple digits this weekend

It's a beautiful Wednesday with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 80s and lower humidity than we've experienced in a few days. Tonight will be clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking Ahead :

Thursday looks great with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. The heat returns on Friday with temperatures soaring to near 90 in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday.

The weekend looks hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will be around 100 degrees.

The heat will linger into Monday with highs likely returning to the lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms are possible.

A cooler, more comfortable airmass arrives on Tuesday with temperatures returning to the lower 80s for highs.