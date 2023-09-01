Chicago weather: Heat index values could reach triple digits by Labor Day

Get ready for some heat this Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, temperatures were in the low 80s. Overnight, expect them to dip into the upper 50s and low 60s, making for comfortable sleeping conditions.

On Saturday, the mercury will soar to near 90 degrees, with sunshine dominating the skies.

As we move into Sunday and the early part of the coming week, the warmth continues to hold its grip on the city. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-90s from Sunday through Tuesday.

If you're hoping for a break from the heat, you might have to wait until Wednesday when our next chance of rain arrives. Until then, be sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and enjoy the late summer heat this holiday weekend.