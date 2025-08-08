Chicago weather: Heat sticks around through the weekend

We had another 90° day in Chicago Thursday.

Computer models continue to struggle and overestimate the potential for rainfall in our area—at least on any widespread basis. What is a certainty is hot weather through the weekend.

Today, with mostly sunny skies, I expect high temperatures to be in the low to mid 90s. There will be enough humidity to push the heat index close to 100.

Saturday will likely be a touch hotter with highs in the mid 90s. Wildfire smoke could be present in higher concentrations starting tonight. Chances for rainfall remain bleak. Maybe something in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

On Sunday, it will continue to be hot with highs in the low 90s and ample humidity. Chances for meaningful rainfall and thunderstorms go up noticeably on Monday, which will shave a few degrees off of high temperatures. Instead of the 90s, it will be the upper 80s.

Above-average temperatures are likely to continue all of next week and likely into the third week of August.