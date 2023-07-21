Chicago weather: Heat wave hits next week — what to know

Enjoy the beautiful weather Friday with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday may see a few showers and storms, but most of the time will be dry, and temperatures will rise to the mid-80s.

Next week, get ready for some hot and humid conditions.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s, and Tuesday will likely reach around 90 degrees.

From Wednesday through Friday, expect scorching temperatures in the low to mid 90s, along with high humidity.

It will be a mainly dry week, as the storm potential remains rather low.